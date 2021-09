DEEP EAST TEXAS, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, 145 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, down one patient from the day before. This is in Trauma Service Area H.

This is also down 36 from the all-time high on August 30.

Five ICU beds were open Monday, up one from the day before.

