Vehicle hits schools bus on FM 2493 in Flint, no students injured

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD school bus was struck by a vehicle while trying to make a left turn Monday morning.

According to school officials, Bus 32 was attempting to make a left turn on FM 2493 near County Road 149 when a vehicle behind the bus was not able to stop and rear ended the bus.

There were 7 students and the driver on the bus. EMS was called to the scene to check the students and driver out.

No one was injured and another bus is en route to transport the students to Three Lakes Middle School and Legacy High School.

Parents of the students have been notified, according to officials.

