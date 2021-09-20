Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Van Zandt County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a law enforcement officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.

According to an early report, Texas Rangers, at the request of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 533 mile marker around 4:12 a.m.. The shooting involved an officer with the sheriff’s office.

The report states that there is currently no threat to the public and no officers were injured during the incident.

Texas Department of Public Safety will send out a press release regarding the incident at 10:30 a.m.

