SWEPCO working on outages affecting over 3K customers in Wood County

(SWEPCO)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of SWEPCO customers are experiencing power outages on Monday night.

The outages are spread from Alba to Fruitvale to Grand Saline. There is a separate outage in the Mineola area, as well.

Officers are directing traffic at a signal that is out at Hwy 69 and Hwy 80.

Estimated time of restoration is around 10 p.m., according to SWEPCO’s website. The cause of the outage was not stated.

