SWEPCO working on outages affecting over 3K customers in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of SWEPCO customers are experiencing power outages on Monday night.

The outages are spread from Alba to Fruitvale to Grand Saline. There is a separate outage in the Mineola area, as well.

Officers are directing traffic at a signal that is out at Hwy 69 and Hwy 80.

Estimated time of restoration is around 10 p.m., according to SWEPCO’s website. The cause of the outage was not stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.