SFA honors Super Bowl Champion Larry Centers

Larry Centers talks at SFA (SFA Alumni Association)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA standout and Super Bowl champion Larry Centers was honored by the SFA Alumni Association this past Friday night.

Centers was given the Distinguished Alumni Award at a special dinner. Centers was honored along side Greg Arnold, CEO of The Arnold Companies, a privately owned national petroleum marketing and aviation services company, and John R. “Bob” Garrett, CEO of Fair Oil Company in Tyler.

”I think about all the players and all the people who have attended our great institution that have came and gone and for me to be chosen as a distinguished alumni is huge and words cannot describe how grateful I am,” Centers said.”

Centers played in SFA’s lone National Championship appearance in the old NCAA I-AA. He went on to set the record for the most catches by an NFL running back. He was part of the New England patriots Super Bowl win over the Carolina Panthers in 2003. Before SFA’s game on Saturday, Centers spoke to the SFA football team. The ‘Jacks are currently 2-1.

”You can recognize team confidence by how players react when something doesn’t go right,” Centers said. “Rather they lower their heads or they press on the gas a little bit more and come back a little stronger. What I have seen that he has instilled in this team is the confidence that allows for these guys to not worry about the mistakes but to continue to stay focused on the win the rest of the ball game.”

