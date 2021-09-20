Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning. Expect sunny skies today and a hot afternoon. High temperatures today will reach the mid 90s with a light breeze out of the south and southwest. The first Fall cold front arrives tomorrow. It will take most of the day to move from north to south across East Texas with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front. Not everyone will see the rain, but everyone will see the cooler temperatures. Expect highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s. Clearing skies tomorrow night and for the first official day of Fall, temperatures will start out in the 50s early Wednesday morning.

