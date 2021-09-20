East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday’s Weather: Sunny and hot today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A warm start with temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Expect sunny skies today and a hot afternoon.  High temperatures today will reach the mid 90s with a light breeze out of the south and southwest.  The first Fall cold front arrives tomorrow.  It will take most of the day to move from north to south across East Texas with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the front.  Not everyone will see the rain, but everyone will see the cooler temperatures.  Expect highs tomorrow in the mid to upper 80s.  Clearing skies tomorrow night and for the first official day of Fall, temperatures will start out in the 50s early Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Fire at Firehouse Subs
Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant
Ambulance
Child dead, 2 others injured after car strikes rear of garbage truck in Hopkins County
Joshua Black
Smith County constable sent to jail, removed from office
Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, of Lufkin
Suspect in Lufkin double-murder taken into custody

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-20-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-20-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-20-21
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips