Gun Barrel City to hold ceremony paying tribute to COVID-19 victims, first responders

By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city is paying tribute to the victims of COVID-19.

The Gun Barrel City Beautification Committee with help from local sponsors and a donation from the city, is holding a ceremony in honor of those that have been lost to COVID-19 and also the first responders in the battle against the pandemic.

It kicks off this Saturday at 11 a.m. with the dedication of a Live Oak tree, a plaque and park bench at the Gun Barrel City Municipal Park.

