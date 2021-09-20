East Texas State Fair returns after 2020′s COVID-19 hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler spoke with Cody Rosenbalm, the East Texas State Fair’s director of marketing and entertainment. Rosenbalm gave Butler a rundown of what patrons can expect now that the fair will return for 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. This year’s fair will include live music performances by Polo Urias, R&B artist Sabrina Toole and Texas County musician Billie Jo, as well as local groups such as The Tuxedo Cats. The petting zoo, livestock shows and carnival rides and games will return as well when the fair opens its doors on Friday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 3.

