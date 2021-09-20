COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Tyler/Longview area

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the Tyler/Longview area declined by 15 as of Sunday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 740 people were hospitalized for the virus in Trauma Service Area G, which is down from 755 on Saturday. This service area includes both Smith and Gregg Counties. Additionally, this number is down 82 patients from the pandemic peak on September 8.

DSHS also reported that 13 ICU beds were open Sunday in Area G, which is up three from Saturday.

