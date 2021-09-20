COVID-19 hospitalizations decline further in Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas continues to see a decline in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), as of Sunday 146 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area H which includes the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. That is a decline of five people from Saturday’s numbers and a decline of 35 people from the all-time pandemic high on August 30.

Additionally, four ICU beds were available in Area H on Sunday, which is up two from Saturday.

