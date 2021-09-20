Bullard Red, White & Blue Festival honors those who serve

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce held the 21st annual Red, White & Blue festival after taking a year off because of the pandemic. Thousands of people from across East Texas came to honor veterans, watch performances, and browse more than 65 vendors.

Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Chairperson Deidra Wood said there are two goals at the festival:

“Honor our veterans. So many unsung heroes,” Wood said. “But we also want to provide an activity, a day full of fun, and entertainment, and excitement, and vendors, for the Bullard residents.” The festival included a kids zone, a wine tasting, and free services for veterans including hair cuts, massages, and blood tests.

Veteran Marvin Daniel Curtis utilized the free services provided, including the blood test, and discussed what it was like sharing stories and experiences with other veterans. “We live in the greatest nation on earth because of the veterans before me,” Curtis said.

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coordinator Carrie Dudley said local businesses needed this event now, more than ever.

“Not only are we here to honor our veterans, we’re here locally for our businesses to be able to bring the commerce in,” Dudley said.

“It’s wonderful to see this great, small town Texas, come out and support one another,” Wood said.

