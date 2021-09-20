East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bullard Red, White & Blue Festival honors those who serve

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce held the 21st annual Red, White & Blue festival after taking a year off because of the pandemic. Thousands of people from across East Texas came to honor veterans, watch performances, and browse more than 65 vendors.

Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce Interim Chairperson Deidra Wood said there are two goals at the festival:

“Honor our veterans. So many unsung heroes,” Wood said. “But we also want to provide an activity, a day full of fun, and entertainment, and excitement, and vendors, for the Bullard residents.” The festival included a kids zone, a wine tasting, and free services for veterans including hair cuts, massages, and blood tests.

Veteran Marvin Daniel Curtis utilized the free services provided, including the blood test, and discussed what it was like sharing stories and experiences with other veterans. “We live in the greatest nation on earth because of the veterans before me,” Curtis said.

After taking a year off because of the pandemic, Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coordinator Carrie Dudley said local businesses needed this event now, more than ever.

“Not only are we here to honor our veterans, we’re here locally for our businesses to be able to bring the commerce in,” Dudley said.

“It’s wonderful to see this great, small town Texas, come out and support one another,” Wood said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Fire at Firehouse Subs
Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant
Van Zandt County sheriff: Chase led to officer-involved shooting
Ambulance
Child dead, 2 others injured after car strikes rear of garbage truck in Hopkins County
Joshua Black
Smith County constable sent to jail, removed from office