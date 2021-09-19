East Texas Now Business Break
TDEM to open new COVID-19 antibody infusion center In Livingston

The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in Tyler. (Source: TDEM Facebook page)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Livingston.

The infusion center will begin accepting patients Monday and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Polk County, CHI St. Luke’s Memorial - Livingston, and Polk County Office of Emergency Management.

“The State of Texas is continuing to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics in communities across the Lone Star State,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This new facility in Livingston will ensure East Texans who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.”

TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past several months. COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients. The state deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.

These state-sponsored infusion centers are in addition to the infusion treatment centers provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days:

  • Austin (DSHS)
  • Beaumont (TDEM)
  • Corpus Christi (DSHS)
  • Edinburg (TDEM)
  • Fort Worth (DSHS)
  • Harlingen (TDEM)
  • Houston (DSHS)
  • Laredo (DSHS)
  • Livingston (TDEM)
  • Lubbock (TDEM)
  • McKinney (TDEM)
  • Nacogdoches (TDEM)
  • Odessa (TDEM)
  • San Antonio (DSHS)
  • Tyler (TDEM)
  • The Woodlands (DSHS)

The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral. Texans can visit meds.tdem.texas.gov to find a therapeutic provider near them.

