East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

IMAGES: Germany in Focus

A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's...
A new era in world politics is beginning as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's longest-serving elected leader, prepares to leave office after more than 15 years.(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - The German federal election on September 26 will provide another opportunity for a reset in bilateral relations between the United States and one of its closest allies. KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is in Berlin getting a closer look at the state of politics in Germany, its response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Click the slideshow below for more images from Germany.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Child dead, 2 others injured after car strikes rear of garbage truck in Hopkins County
Fire at Firehouse Subs
Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant
Joshua Black
Smith County constable sent to jail, removed from office
Car accident with injuries
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident with injuries in Longview
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator

Latest News

KLTV & KTRE's Lane Luckie is in Germany covering the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin...
IMAGES: In Focus with Lane Luckie
Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot
Mark in Texas History: Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot
Texas State Forest Festival returns this weekend at George H Henderson Jr Expo Center
Texas State Forest Festival begins in Lufkin with adjustments, recommendations due to COVID-19
Seen above are some of the items Frontline Warriors are collecting to be given as part of care...
Frontline Warriors group aims to lift spirits of ETX nurses