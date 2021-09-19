IMAGES: Germany in Focus

BERLIN, Germany (KLTV/KTRE) - The German federal election on September 26 will provide another opportunity for a reset in bilateral relations between the United States and one of its closest allies. KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is in Berlin getting a closer look at the state of politics in Germany, its response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall.

Click the slideshow below for more images from Germany.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.