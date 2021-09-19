East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Adult community choir welcomed in Nacogdoches

Stone Fort Chorale meets every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.
Stone Fort Chorale meets every Tuesday at First United Methodist Church.(for all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For many years some some Nacogdoches residents desired a way to express themselves musically.

As a way to help fulfill this desire, Stone Fort Chorale was born as an adult community choir that welcomes musicians of any level to practice at First United Methodist Church. Director Tod Fish recognized the need for adult community members to perform, and thinks music is a great way to express emotions.

“I think it’s been very important because the last year as we all know has been very difficult, a lot of people were cooped up. They weren’t able to go and do some things so this is a real boost for the morale,” Fish said.

Carolyn Andrews has a long history of teaching and directing music in the community. She is ecstatic to be a member of the choir.

“I’ve lived in Nacogdoches now for 30 years and to my knowledge there’s never been a community choir during that time. For most of those years I had actually wished and hoped that a community choir would form in Nacogdoches,” Andrews said.

Approximately 30 members age 18 and older make up the choir, but they are always looking to grow.

“For those of us who love chorale music, there is just no other experience quite like coming together in a community and making music,” Andrews said.

Tom Webster, like many others in the choir, is a music educator.

“For many of us, to be able to work under Tod Fish is a great way for us to become better at what we do. I’m a better musician and church musician on Wednesday night with my choir because of my experience here on Tuesday nights… iron sharpens iron,” Webster said.

The choir is working on learning music from American composers to coincide with their American tapestry theme for their upcoming October performance.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the choir you can email stonefortchorale@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Child dead, 2 others injured after car strikes rear of garbage truck in Hopkins County
Fire at Firehouse Subs
Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant
Joshua Black
Smith County constable sent to jail, removed from office
Car accident with injuries
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car accident with injuries in Longview
Black Lab Beauty and best friend
Black Lab saves her duck pals from alligator

Latest News

KLTV & KTRE's Lane Luckie is in Germany covering the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin...
IMAGES: In Focus with Lane Luckie
The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be opening a therapeutic infusion center in...
TDEM to open new COVID-19 antibody infusion center In Livingston
National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day conversation at Senior Villages in Nacogdoches
Local organizer urges the 65 and older population take preventative actions against HIV/AIDS
WEBXTRA: Bow season for deer approaching in Texas
WEBXTRA: Bow season for deer approaching in Texas