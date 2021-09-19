Adult community choir welcomed in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For many years some some Nacogdoches residents desired a way to express themselves musically.

As a way to help fulfill this desire, Stone Fort Chorale was born as an adult community choir that welcomes musicians of any level to practice at First United Methodist Church. Director Tod Fish recognized the need for adult community members to perform, and thinks music is a great way to express emotions.

“I think it’s been very important because the last year as we all know has been very difficult, a lot of people were cooped up. They weren’t able to go and do some things so this is a real boost for the morale,” Fish said.

Carolyn Andrews has a long history of teaching and directing music in the community. She is ecstatic to be a member of the choir.

“I’ve lived in Nacogdoches now for 30 years and to my knowledge there’s never been a community choir during that time. For most of those years I had actually wished and hoped that a community choir would form in Nacogdoches,” Andrews said.

Approximately 30 members age 18 and older make up the choir, but they are always looking to grow.

“For those of us who love chorale music, there is just no other experience quite like coming together in a community and making music,” Andrews said.

Tom Webster, like many others in the choir, is a music educator.

“For many of us, to be able to work under Tod Fish is a great way for us to become better at what we do. I’m a better musician and church musician on Wednesday night with my choir because of my experience here on Tuesday nights… iron sharpens iron,” Webster said.

The choir is working on learning music from American composers to coincide with their American tapestry theme for their upcoming October performance.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the choir you can email stonefortchorale@gmail.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.