Tyler Gold Run to raise funds, awareness for childhood cancer

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Gold Run 10K•5K benefiting Gold Network of East Texas will be held at Bergfeld Park on Saturday, September 18.

Gold Network of ETX is a nonprofit created by three local cancer moms who saw a need for support for pediatric cancer families in East Texas. The Network provides support to local families in Smith and surrounding counties, and has grown from serving nine families in 2015 to more than 80 families to date.

For details or to register, see www.tylergoldrun.com

