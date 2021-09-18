East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Study: Mass shootings increased in US during COVID-19 pandemic

By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mass shootings across the United States sharply increased in a 15-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.

A study published in the journal JAMA Network Open shows from April 2020 to July 2021, there were 343 more mass shootings in the U.S. than expected, compared to trends in other years. Mass shootings are defined as four or more people being hurt or killed, excluding the shooter.

The research shows there were 217 more people killed and nearly 1,500 more people injured than expected.

Increases in mass shootings during the pandemic were observed across nearly 900 U.S. cities included in the data. Cities with both low and high pre-pandemic mass shootings contributed most to the overall increase in deaths, as opposed to cities in the middle of the range.

Researchers say the sharp rise in this type of violence is consistent with the idea that mass shootings may be influenced by social factors, like isolation, or economic factors, like job loss.

“It is a situation where individuals are trapped. They feel trapped. They feel desperate, and this is when the danger emerges,” said Ken Yeager, director of the Stress, Trauma and Resilience Program at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

Knowing what may be behind the increase in shootings could help, Yeager says.

“We have hit the perfect storm because over the past two decades has been shaving of the mental health budget, reduction of resources for mental health services,” he said. “There is no silver bullet, so to speak. There is no immediate fix to this, but there is an opportunity here to recognize that this is an area where resources need to be directed.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins Officer Involved Shooting
Machete-wielding woman shot by Hawkins police after advancing on officer
Joshua Black
Smith County constable sent to jail, removed from office
Officer Nino Fernando
Medical device needed for Palestine police officer battling COVID-19
Authorities are looking for Amari Baylor, who was last seen in Pearland, TX.
Amber alert issued for Texas boy discontinued
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair

Latest News

Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
Federal authorities search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park
Researchers say the sharp rise is consistent with the idea that mass shootings may be...
More mass shootings than expected during COVID-19 pandemic, study says
The Pentagon revealed that a drone strike in Afghanistan meant to target ISIS-K terrorists...
US military apologizes for drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan
Matthew Hurley, a 27-year-old gym manager, was fatally shot after he and his assistant manager...
Homeless man allegedly kills gym manager over membership refund