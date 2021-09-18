East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! It is going to be another lovely day today with partly cloudy skies and a calm breeze from the northeast. Temperatures have started off a bit muggy in the lower 70s and will quickly warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, with a few spotty showers popping up in the morning hours before better coverage of our rain develops in the afternoon. Our scattered rain and cloud cover will thankfully keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Sunday as well, but temps will quickly warm back into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and drier conditions prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the middle to upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s  for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

