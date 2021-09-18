East Texas Now Business Break
Mark in Texas History: Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot

By Mark Scirto and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Buck Kilgore donated a 200-foot railroad right-of-way in 1871. Kilgore recognized the benefits which come from a railroad and built a new home near the station and many followed suit.

This railroad station was completed in 1872 to provide passenger and freight service and to serve as a communications center. When oil was discovered in 1931, you can imagine station traffic increased dramatically. The station saw another surge of traffic during World War II.

Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot
Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot((Source: KLTV))

As automobile, bus and air travel increased, rail traffic decreased and this station was closed in 1977.

But the station stands today and even serves as a shop. The White Elephant sells donated items to benefit the Kilgore Improvement and Beautification Association.

The station was designated with a historical marker in 1984.

Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot historical marker
Kilgore and Missouri Railroad Depot historical marker((Source: KLTV))

The historical marker and White Elephant shop are located at the intersection of North Commerce Street and East North Street.

