Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at the Firehouse Subs located in the 3000 block of Troup Highway Saturday.

According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Finley, firefighters responded to the restaurant at 10:24 a.m. Saturday.

Three engines and an investigator arrived on the scene to find a microwave on fire. The scene cleared at 11:27 a.m.

The restaurant remains open Saturday.

