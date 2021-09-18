Firefighters respond to microwave on fire at Tyler restaurant
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department responded to a commercial fire alarm at the Firehouse Subs located in the 3000 block of Troup Highway Saturday.
According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Finley, firefighters responded to the restaurant at 10:24 a.m. Saturday.
Three engines and an investigator arrived on the scene to find a microwave on fire. The scene cleared at 11:27 a.m.
The restaurant remains open Saturday.
