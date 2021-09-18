East Texas high school student uses experience to raise awareness and funds for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aneesa Cedillo is a Tyler ISD Early College High School student who raised money through button sales, collected hospital supplies, and organized a spirit week to raise awareness and funds for children with cancer.

“We are raising awareness for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” Cedillo said. “I fall in the category of childhood cancer since, because I was diagnosed when I was 6 years old with Ewing Sarcoma,” Cedillo said.

Principal Amanda Hortman said Aneesa Cedillo reached out to her well before the school year to start planning and organizing this week. Along with the supply drive and donations, the students participated in a different theme each day this week, like wearing boots to ‘stomp out cancer’.

“I feel blessed to still be here, and I feel blessed to still have a voice to try and speak for other kids that are going through it,” Cedillo said.

Cedillo wore a black t-shirt with “hero” in gold letters. “I’m a hero since I battled cancer, I survived it,” Cedillo said. “And it also goes for the children that have passed away. They’re still heroes, even if they did pass away, because they still fought through it, and they fought hard.”

Cedillo was emotional sharing what “hero” on her shirt means. “It just means a lot, hero. Because you think heroes are superheroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, but you never think of the kids that are battling through cancer. They’re still heroes. "

The donations collected at ECHS will go to Gold Network of East Texas, an organization founded by families who have children with cancer, who serve and support families battling cancer. On Saturday, Gold Network of East Texas will host the Tyler Gold Run.

