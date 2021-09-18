Child dead, 2 others injured after car strikes rear of garbage truck in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 11-year-old boy is dead and two others have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle ran into the back of a stationary garbage collection truck in Hopkins County.

According to DPS, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. The crash occurred on the south service road of IH 30 about six miles west of Sulphur Springs. A 2015 Ford F750 garbage collection truck was stationary in the eastbound lane with its flashing caution lights activated. A 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on the service road. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver of the Toyota failed to control the vehicle’s speed and struck the back of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, Lewis Vickers, 70, of Mt. Vernon was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota, Angeles Vicente-Hernandez, 34, of Sulphur Springs, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

An 11-year-old male passenger of the Toyota died at the scene. Another juvenile female passenger in the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

