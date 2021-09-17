East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

United Airlines experiencing nationwide system outage, reports say

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning.
There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - United Airlines is experiencing issues with its computer system that are affecting flights, according to its Twitter feed.

There are reports that flights nationwide have been cancelled due to the outage Friday morning, though additional reports indicate that the ground stop have been lifted.

The delays may create problems for travelers leaving via United Airlines.

Customers were querying the United Airlines amid the reports that its flights were grounded nationwide, and were receiving variations of the same response: “We apologize for the hold-up. Our teams are working on this issue now, and will do what they can to address it as quickly as possible.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Texas Rangers called in to investigate Hawkins officer-involved shooting
James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing Tyler man
Crash on Pine Tree Road in Longview
One injured in crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today
The product, produced by Baker Farms, has a best by date of Sept. 18.
Kroger kale recalled over listeria concerns
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. A...
Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates