Texas Rangers called in to investigate Hawkins officer-involved shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, an officer-involved shooting occurred in Hawkins on Thursday afternoon.

DPS PIO Sgt. Jean Dark said that Texas Rangers were requested by the City of Hawkins Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

She said preliminary information at this time is that the incident took place on FM-14 near Hawkins High School at approximately 4:45 PM. The scene is secure, there is not a threat to the public and no law enforcement officers were injured, Dark said.

No other information has been released at this time.

