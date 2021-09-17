State-operated regional infusion center responds to requested changes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An infusion center providing COVID-19 treatment will have to make some adjustments in how they will obtain the monoclonal antibodies used.

City of Nacogdoches officials received word yesterday about the changes affecting the state-operated regional Nacogdoches Infusion Center, one of 16 regional infusion centers in the state of Texas. Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell said the new changes are effective immediately.

“We received word from the Texas Department of State Health Services that the federal government had decided that they were going to take over the supervision of the distribution nationwide of this monoclonal antibody treatment,” Sowell said. “These treatments that are given to patients that have run positive for COVID-19 within ten days it’s supposed to reduce the symptoms and hopefully keep them from being hospitalized.”

These new changes impact the traditional route the center used.

“Now the procedure is the pharmacy has to order from the Texas Department State Health Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services divides up what they are given by the federal department of health and human services. So instead of it going local to manufacturer it goes local, state, federal, manufacturer,” Sowell said.

The changes brought with the announcement may bring shortages of the treatment.

“We have been told to anticipate orders not being filled, we’ve been told to anticipate what they term as a reduction in availability… what the cause is, we’re really not sure,” Sowell said.

Sowell said he has been in touch with Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Louie Gohmert to try to ensure that supplies to this area are minimally affected or otherwise interrupted.

