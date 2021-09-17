East Texas Now Business Break
Red Zone forecast has chances of rain but otherwise nice

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Our Red Zone forecast is looking pretty good this Friday night.

We’ll hold onto the partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day and isolated showers will remain possible into the early evening hours, but should fizzle out as we get closer to around 8 PM so don’t expect any weather worries for our high school football games tonight. Temps should drop into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by halftime and will remain in the 70s for the rest of the night.

