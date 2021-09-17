East Texas Now Business Break
Police searching for suspect in Lufkin double murder

Police have identified Michael Rodriguez as a suspect in a double murder investigation on Home street in Lufkin(all use)
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin police department is searching for Michael Rodriguez, who is the suspect in a double murder investigation that began Thursday evening. As of this afternoon, police are still actively following leads to apprehend Rodriguez.

“He is a violent criminal,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. “He has a violent criminal history. I believe 18 arrests within Angelina county. Can’t speak to arrests that have happened in other counties or within other states.”

The murder occurred at the 100 block of Home street in Lufkin, with the victims identified as 68-year-old Carolyn Price and 77-year-old Cecil Sheffield. They were found deceased by a family member around 2 pm on Thursday. The police are asking that anyone with more information about the crime contact law enforcement.

“At the moment we are actively working this investigation, actively working information that is coming in to attempt to locate Rodriguez before he could potentially hurt anyone else,” said Pebsworth. “Again this individual is considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach him, call for law enforcement immediately if you encounter him.”

Rodriguez has a lengthy criminal history. His 18 prior Angelina County arrests include charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, DWI, and engagement in organized criminal activity.

“As a police department, our job is to arrest the individuals who commit crimes,” said Pebsworth. “What happens within the judicial system is out of our control.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

