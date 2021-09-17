Medical device needed for Palestine police officer battling COVID-19

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine police officer who tested positive for COVID on Aug. 30 is now fighting for his life in a Tyler hospital.

Officer Fernando Nino developed COVID-19 pneumonia and had to be put on a BPAP machine, a type of ventilator. The doctors found a hole in his right lung and a blood clot in his left lung.

Monday, Sept. 13, Nino was intubated and transferred to a larger hospital in Tyler and put into an induced coma. After four days in the ICU, Nino has continued to deteriorate.

According to Palestine Public Information Officer Michele Herbert, doctors do not expect him to recover unless he is put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

There is a high demand for ECMO machines, especially in the south, and family and friends are asking for the public’s help to find a hospital that has an opening for Officer Fernando Nino.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.