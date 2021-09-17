East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man shot in back during Marshall invasion

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall home invasion left one man with a gunshot wound in his back around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall police report responding to the 1300 block of Lothrop St. in Marshall where officers found a man laying on the floor inside his residence.

The victim, identified as Roger Jackson, 36, of Marshall, stated that a man forced his way inside the residence and then shot him in the back. Witnesses said that two men had been seen fleeing from the home on foot. Jackson remains hospitalized, according to Marshall police.

Investigating officers interviewed several witnesses and neighbors but were unable to locate any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with any information about this incident please contact the MPD Criminal Investigation division at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Texas Rangers called in to investigate Hawkins officer-involved shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing Tyler man
Machete-wielding woman shot by Hawkins police after advancing on officer

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott signs House Bill 9 into law at a ceremony in Ft. Worth
Gov. Abbott approves $1.8 billion for border security
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler...
Deep East Texas sees third day of decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Dr. Ed and Dr. Theresa Patton
Dr. Ed Dominguez, Dr. Theresa Patton talk natural immunity, booster shots