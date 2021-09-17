Man shot in back during Marshall invasion

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall home invasion left one man with a gunshot wound in his back around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall police report responding to the 1300 block of Lothrop St. in Marshall where officers found a man laying on the floor inside his residence.

The victim, identified as Roger Jackson, 36, of Marshall, stated that a man forced his way inside the residence and then shot him in the back. Witnesses said that two men had been seen fleeing from the home on foot. Jackson remains hospitalized, according to Marshall police.

Investigating officers interviewed several witnesses and neighbors but were unable to locate any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and the Marshall Police Department requests that anyone with any information about this incident please contact the MPD Criminal Investigation division at 903-935-4540, or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.

