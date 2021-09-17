East Texas Now Business Break
Machete-wielding woman shot by Hawkins police after advancing on officer

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday in Hawkins.

According to police chief Manfred Gilow, a patrol officer was called to a location on FM 14 just south of Highway 80, and adjacent to a Hawkins ISD campus, where a subject was reported in the roadway.

Witnesses say they saw a young woman wielding what appeared to be a machete who was attacking a vehicle.

As the officer arrived, the woman turned and advanced on the officer, Chief Gilow said the officer attempted to use non-lethal force, a taser.

Gilow says the taser was ineffective, and lethal force was used, the woman being shot. The suspect in the case died.

No name has been released. The Texas rangers are investigating, and the officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative leave.

