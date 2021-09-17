East Texas Now Business Break
Lufkin man reappointed to State Board of Education

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Abbott has reappointed Keven Ellis, D.C. as Chair of the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) for a term set to expire on September 16, 2023.

Keven Ellis, D.C. of Lufkin is the District 9 Representative on the State Board of Education (SBOE) and has served as Chairman of the SBOE since September 2019. He was elected to a four-year term of office in November 2016 and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties. Prior to being elected to SBOE, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and as board president in 2015-2016.  Additionally, he served as Vice-Chair of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance that led to the historic School Finance Bill in the 86th Legislative Session, HB3. Ellis is owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin. He is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. Ellis attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.

