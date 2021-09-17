Korean War veterans honored in Tyler downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday is POW/MIA Day, a day in which the country remembers servicemen and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action.

The American Legion Chapter 12 honored those members as well as the Korean war veterans in Tyler. They held a ceremony at the downtown square near the Korean War Memorial in which an oral history of the war was read while the veterans who were present were honored. Korean War veteran Bill Jacque always feels special when he gets together with other Korean War veterans, but he says Friday was extra special to remember those who served in the war.

“When you get together like this and you are honored like this you always kind of think about the ones who didn’t come back and the ones who were wounded or died during the course of their actions,” said Jacque.

American Legion Chapter 12 felt this was important to do as the Korean War veterans are all starting to get older. Debra Christian who is the chapter’s chaplain was especially appreciative to help put on the ceremony because her father is a Korean War veteran.

“Today honoring the Korean veterans means a lot to us because we never should forget who sacrificed for us to have these freedoms,” said Christian.

