East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening and happy Friday folks! It was a lovely day today with partly cloudy skies and even a few showers across our southern and easternmost counties during the afternoon. Isolated showers will remain possible into the early evening hours, but should fizzle out as we get closer to around 8 PM so don’t expect any weather worries for our high school football games tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight and throughout the day tomorrow as temperatures start off in the lower 70s before warming back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, with a few spotty showers popping up in the morning hours before better coverage of our rain develops in the afternoon. Our scattered rain and cloud cover will thankfully keep temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees over the weekend, but temps will quickly warm back into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday as more sunshine and drier conditions prevail. That warm and dry trend will die out quickly thankfully as our next cold front is still set to arrive by Tuesday afternoon. This front will bring a round of showers and storms along with it, but most of the rain should be out by Wednesday morning, ushering in a mostly sunny but breezy first official day of fall. Behind the cold front, expect temps to sit comfortably in the upper 50s for Thursday and Friday morning and afternoons remaining in the middle 80s  for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Texas Rangers called in to investigate Hawkins officer-involved shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing Tyler man
Machete-wielding woman shot by Hawkins police after advancing on officer

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-17-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-17-21
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Friday 9-17-21
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Partly cloudy today