Dr. Ed Dominguez, Dr. Theresa Patton talk natural immunity, booster shots

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Today, Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Ed Dominguez and OBGYN Doctor Theresa Patton joined us live on East Texas Now to answer more questions about COVID-19.

Doctor Ed was asked what he thought about natural immunity after a COVID-19 infection and if that immunity should be taken into account when places mandate COVID-19 vaccinations.

He said he doesn’t think that should play into the decision.

”Natural infection is protective for some people for some period of time but its not a universal thing, one shoe does not fit everyone,” Dr. Ed said. ”So no, natural infection should not play into any mandate determination, either everybody is recommended to get it or everybody isn’t, otherwise the mandates, you start making exceptions becomes a problem.”

