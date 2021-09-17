East Texas Now Business Break
Deep East Texas sees third day of decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TSA H includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, and Tyler counties. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Deep East Texas declined for a third day in row.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported on Thursday that 138 people were hospitalized with the virus in Trauma Service Area H, which includes the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area. That is a decline of 25 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Additionally, Texas DSHS reported that there are currently 15 ICU beds available in Trauma Service Area H.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

