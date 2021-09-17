East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Big cats at National Zoo test positive for COVID

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - All the lions and tigers at the National Zoo have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The big cats – six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers – are being treated with medication and are under close observation, according to the zoo’s website.

Animal keepers became suspicious last weekend when they observed decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and lethargy in several of the animals.

The zoo investigated but hasn’t been able to pinpoint the source of the infection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized the use of a vaccine made specifically for zoo animals. The first round of inoculations for susceptible species will be made available in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Texas Rangers called in to investigate Hawkins officer-involved shooting
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.
Police searching for missing Tyler man
Joshua Black is speaking to deputies before being placed under arrest.
Smith County constable accused of soliciting sex found guilty of official oppression

Latest News

Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Two of the three trial judges hearing a lawsuit declared the December 2018 law is...
North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday.
Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
9 big cats at National Zoo in Washington test positive for COVID