A Better East Texas: Needing a new America

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Seeing the numerous ceremonies marking 20 years since the terrorist attacks on America made everyone stop and pause for a moment at least, and think back to their experiences surrounding Sept. 11, 2001.

One of the speakers was former President George W. Bush, who spoke in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Now, President Bush, like all presidents, had to perform under an intense amount of pressure during his terms as the nation’s leader. He had highs and lows. But hearing him speak on September 11 of this year, brought back some really strong emotions about where our country has gone in 20 years. Bush noted a theme of – the America I know – in remembering the events of the day and also suggesting that the current state of the country is not what he’d like to remember.

You make like or dislike George W. Bush, but his remarks were a reminder of the fact our country has drifted from what it was. Now, politicians call each other names, freely, while seemingly spending too little time at the negotiating table and too much time on the cable networks. In those moments, they essentially plead their case to an ever-present audience while distancing themselves from genuinely negotiating. I am not sure if it is the willingness and availability of an audience that wants that type of fodder or just a lazy approach to governing, but we need a new America – one that can function for the good of the people – and that will make for Better East Texas.

