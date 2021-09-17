East Texas Now Business Break
Amber alert issued overnight

Authorities are looking for Amari Baylor, who was last seen in Pearland, TX.
Authorities are looking for Amari Baylor, who was last seen in Pearland, TX.(Courtesy TX Alerts)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are looking for a 6-year-old boy last seen in the Houston Area.

The boy, Amari Baylor, was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Pearland police are now searching for an unknown black female, who’s approximately 30-years-old, and was last seen wearing an orange shirt. They believe she’s connected to Baylor’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a gray, unknown make and model SUV with an unknown, possibly orange license plate, and a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Law enforcement officials believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. If you have any information, call authorities at 281-997-4350.

