After nearly upsetting Texas Tech, ‘Jacks turn attention to Mississippi Valley State

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks will return home this week with a new level of confidence after nearly upsetting Texas Tech on the road last Saturday.

The ‘Jacks lost 28-22, despite being a 32 point underdog, with the team having a shot on 4th and goal from the 7 yard line with just over a minute left.

“You play those money games for a reason but you also swing for the fences,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “We played a good opponent and played them strong. We beat them in every category but the scoreboard.”

The concern for the team is now keeping that same energy going at home as they host Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils are 0-1 after a 35-0 loss in week 1 to Murray State.

”We need to capitalize, finish and play hard,” wide receiver Xavier Gipson said. “Even though we played a power 5 team this game means the more because now we are playing at our level. Lets see how we can maintain and play hard”

The defense continues to step up for SFA, forcing two fumbles and getting a Willie Roberts pick-6 touchdown in the loss to Texas Tech. This coming after a week 1 performance where they allowed under 80 total rushing yards to Tarleton State.

”It was not a fluke,” Roberts said. “We have put hard work in. all the guys are on the same page. We are staying after practice and putting in the extra work. We are bonding and we are having fun. We never have the mentality that this is an opponent that we do not need to put an emphasis on. Every opponent is an opponent that we want to go and dominate. This is what we do.”

Kickoff from Homer Bryce Stadium between SFA and Mississippi State is set for 6 p.m. Saturday night.

