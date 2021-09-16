East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Frontline Warriors aim to lift spirits of ETX nurses

Seen above are some of the items Frontline Warriors are collecting to be given as part of care...
By Justin Honore
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group in Tyler is working to bring encouragement to workers nurses in the East Texas area.

The group Frontline Warriors leads a program that helps frontline workers such as law enforcement, fire teachers and nurses with various things. Their latest venture is an encouragement drive for nurses in East Texas.

The group is collecting prepackaged snacks, drinks, gift cards and encouraging notes from members in the community to put in baskets to be delivered to nurses in various hospitals and clinics across East Texas. They are still currently collecting goods until Thursday, Sept. 23, and they say they hope to be able to do more drives for nurses in the future. The locations that are currently collecting these items are below.

Leslie Cain Realty Tyler: 2445 Earl Campbell Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75701

Leslie Cain Realty Lindale: 403 W Hubbard St, Lindale, TX 75771

Van Zandt Abstract & Title in Canton: 128 E Dallas St, Canton, TX 75103

