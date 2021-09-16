Trial of Smith County constable accused of soliciting sex continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Day two of Joshua Black’s trial began with the continued cross-examination of a woman who claims the Smith County constable abused his position of power in an attempt to solicit sex.

The woman said she initially approached Black for help as he runs a service outside his duties as a constable which provides supervised visitation for parents and their children. The woman said she had hoped that by employing the services of someone in law enforcement that her ex-husband would be more cooperative in coordinating visits with their child.

The cross-examination of the woman by both the defense and prosecution repeated testimony from yesterday’s court session, including the woman re-affirming that Black solicited her for sex in exchange for being able to see her daughter.

Multiple text messages were again presented as evidence, including one wherein Black expressed frustration that the woman did not respond to a message he sent asking her what kind of condoms she purchased. Black apparently reminded the woman in their text message exchanges that if she did not pay him for his services with cash, she would have to pay with sex. This was not specifically stated but rather implied by Black’s apparent use of a peach emoji.

During the prosecution’s cross-examination, the woman, who had previously worked as an exotic dancer, said Black was persistent in asking her for photographs of herself.

New to the witness stand on Thursday was Sgt. Justin Hall with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. Hall, who has experience doing forensic analysis of and extracting cell phone data, gave a report of what he found on Black’s phone. The analysis was done using software known as Cellbrite, which extracts information and compiles a report. Hall said that even deleted text messages can often be recovered from a phone using this software. Testimony on Wednesday from Texas Ranger Nick Castle indicated that Black had previously deleted text messages exchanged with the woman before his phone was analyzed by Hall.

Hall said he did not download anything from the woman’s phone and said that Black was fully cooperative and provided all necessary passwords to access his phone.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.