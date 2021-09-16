Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The weather today was certainly split down the middle as our northern counites enjoyed mostly sunny skies, but our southern and central counties saw mostly cloudy skies and even some spotty showers. We will be closer to the same page tomorrow as all of East Texas will see partly cloudy skies and spotty showers throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Rain does not appear to be widespread tomorrow, so no impacts to high school football games are expected. Clouds will stick around into the weekend and scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. This is not a guarantee for rain by any means, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans, just keep an umbrella close to be on the safe side as any rain that does move into your area will not stick around for long. Mostly sunny and mostly dry conditions are expected for our Monday, and temperatures will likely jump into the lower 90s for highs. Tuesday will start off similar to Monday, with a quick warm up into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely by the later evening hours as our next cold front is set to push through East Texas. This front should clear all of East Texas by midday on Wednesday and looks to bring a nice cool down to our area as well. Fall officially begins at 2:20 PM on Wednesday and it certainly will feel like fall as morning lows drop back into the mild lower to middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday and afternoon highs looks to only warm into the middle 80s. Something we are all looking forward to I’m sure!

