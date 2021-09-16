East Texas Now Business Break
Southwest Airlines adds daily flights from Amarillo to Austin

Rick Husband Intl. Airport (Source: KFDA)
Rick Husband Intl. Airport (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southwest Airlines has added daily flights from Amarillo to Austin.

The new expanded service to Austin begins March 10, 2022 to Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

The flight will depart Amarillo at 6:10 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 7:30 a.m. on Sundays through Mondays. The return flight will depart Austin at 7:55 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 9:20 p.m.

On Saturdays, the flight will depart Amarillo at 11:05 a.m. and arrive in Austin at 12:23 p.m. The return flight will depart Austin at 12:25 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 1:50 p.m.

Southwest Airlines is also adding a fourth daily non-stop flight from Amarillo to Dallas Love Field beginning March 10, 22.

