East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police searching for missing Tyler man

James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.
James Burks Jr, 55-years-old 6’ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing person identified as James Burks Jr, a 55-year-old male from Tyler. He was last seen at a residence in the 1600 block of Charlotte Dr. on August 31, 2021.

James Burks Jr
James Burks Jr(Tyler Police Department)

He is described as 6′ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes. He suffers from seizures and memory loss.

If you see James Burks Jr or know his whereabouts please contact Detective Main at 903-531-1025.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Joshua Black is speaking to deputies before being placed under arrest.
Woman testifies Smith County constable made her ‘uncomfortable’ with texts
Van crashes into Gilmer ISD school bus
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24
Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Latest News

Glass Recreation Center
WEBXTRA: Fall fun planned for East Texans
Glass Recreation Center
WEBXTRA: Fall fun planned for East Texans
WEBXTRA: Pine Tree gas leak
WEBXTRA: Pine Tree gas leak
Gas leak at Pine Tree Junior High
Pine Tree Junior High students moved to auditorium after gas leak found