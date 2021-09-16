Police searching for missing Tyler man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing person identified as James Burks Jr, a 55-year-old male from Tyler. He was last seen at a residence in the 1600 block of Charlotte Dr. on August 31, 2021.

James Burks Jr (Tyler Police Department)

He is described as 6′ tall, 235 lbs, with short black curly hair and brown eyes. He suffers from seizures and memory loss.

If you see James Burks Jr or know his whereabouts please contact Detective Main at 903-531-1025.

