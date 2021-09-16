Pine Tree Junior High students moved to auditorium after gas leak found
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are responding to a gas leak which was found at Pine Tree Junior High.
Pine Tree ISD announced of Facebook that students have been moved to Pine Tree auditorium until the gas has been turned off and it is safe for students to return.
The district also said Pine Tree High School students are shelter-in-place at this time.
