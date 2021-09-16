Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... What is left of Nicholas is currently over south/central Louisiana and will likely stay there for the next few days before drifting slowly north. We are not expecting much rain from this system, but it will help bring in some moisture through at least Friday. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected through early next week here in East Texas. A few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will be possible each day, but most of us will stay dry, but some lucky East Texans could see a few showers each day. Chances are generally 20% over northern 1/2 of East Texas and 30-40% over the southern 1/2. Temperatures should slowly warm into the lower 90s by Friday afternoon and stay that way through Tuesday. Morning lows will hang around the 70 degree mark each day. On Wednesday of next week. which is the first day of Fall 2021, a cold front is expected to move through ushering in some cooler air along with a few showers/thundershowers. Lows behind the front should drop into the middle 60s with highs in the middle 80s by Thursday of next week. Another, stronger cold front is possible Sunday the 26th that has much cooler air with it. Let’s hope that stays in the forecast. Nice to see some cooler air moving in just in time for Fall to begin. Have a great night.

