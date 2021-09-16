East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... What is left of Nicholas is currently over south/central Louisiana and will likely stay there for the next few days before drifting slowly north. We are not expecting much rain from this system, but it will help bring in some moisture through at least Friday. Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies are expected through early next week here in East Texas. A few scattered PM showers/thundershowers will be possible each day, but most of us will stay dry, but some lucky East Texans could see a few showers each day. Chances are generally 20% over northern 1/2 of East Texas and 30-40% over the southern 1/2. Temperatures should slowly warm into the lower 90s by Friday afternoon and stay that way through Tuesday. Morning lows will hang around the 70 degree mark each day. On Wednesday of next week. which is the first day of Fall 2021, a cold front is expected to move through ushering in some cooler air along with a few showers/thundershowers. Lows behind the front should drop into the middle 60s with highs in the middle 80s by Thursday of next week. Another, stronger cold front is possible Sunday the 26th that has much cooler air with it. Let’s hope that stays in the forecast. Nice to see some cooler air moving in just in time for Fall to begin. Have a great night.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First National Bank of East Texas, Gilmer
Suspect in custody after Gilmer bank robbery
Makayla Sanchez
Missing Longview teen reported found
Timothy Parmer, of Mineola, was arrested in 2010 for shooting a state trooper in the face.
Mineola man who shot state trooper gets reduced prison sentence
Steven Charles Hill, 61, of Waxahachie sentenced to life.
Smith County judge sentences man to life in prison for sexually assaulting blind woman
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24
Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Latest News

Just a few PM showers/thundershowers even possible through Saturday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Just a few PM showers/thundershowers possible through Tuesday. Cold front possible on the first...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Just a few PM showers/thundershowers possible through Tuesday. Cold front possible on the first...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips 9-15-21
Wednesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips