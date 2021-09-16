East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

One injured in crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview

Crash on Pine Tree Road in Longview
Crash on Pine Tree Road in Longview((Source: KLTV))
By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview Thursday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash with one of them running into a power pole.

Longview police report all northbound traffic on Pine Tree Road is shut down at this time and to avoid the area if possible.

Crash on Pine Tree Road
Crash on Pine Tree Road((Source: KLTV))

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Joshua Black is speaking to deputies before being placed under arrest.
Woman testifies Smith County constable made her ‘uncomfortable’ with texts
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Van crashes into Gilmer ISD school bus
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24
Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating slippery substance on Forest Ave. that caused issues for drivers
Fatal wreck generic
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Cherokee County head-on collision
Source: Lufkin Police Department
Multiple Lufkin railroad crossings closed after train hits 18-wheeler near Loop 287