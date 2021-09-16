One injured in crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview Thursday.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash with one of them running into a power pole.
Longview police report all northbound traffic on Pine Tree Road is shut down at this time and to avoid the area if possible.
