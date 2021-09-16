One injured in crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Pine Tree Road at Shofner Drive in Longview Thursday.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash with one of them running into a power pole.

Longview police report all northbound traffic on Pine Tree Road is shut down at this time and to avoid the area if possible.

Crash on Pine Tree Road ((Source: KLTV))

