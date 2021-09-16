Mabank man killed in one-vehicle wreck

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mabank man died in a one-vehicle wreck on US 287 south of Cayuga early Thursday.

Billy Breedlove, 58, died in the ambulance on the way to a Palestine hospital.

According to the DPS report, Breedlove was driving a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup south on US 287 when he drove off the left side of the road and into a ditch. The pickup struck a dirt embankment before coming to a stop.

The wreck happened two miles south of Cayuga around 12:30 a.m.

