Mabank man killed in one-vehicle wreck

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Mabank man died in a one-vehicle wreck on US 287 south of Cayuga early Thursday.

Billy Breedlove, 58, died in the ambulance on the way to a Palestine hospital.

According to the DPS report, Breedlove was driving a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup south on US 287 when he drove off the left side of the road and into a ditch. The pickup struck a dirt embankment before coming to a stop.

The wreck happened two miles south of Cayuga around 12:30 a.m.

