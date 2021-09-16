East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin police investigating 2 unattended deaths at residence

Lufkin police officers are seen outside a residence where a man and a woman were found dead...
Lufkin police officers are seen outside a residence where a man and a woman were found dead Thursday afternoon.(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a residence where a man and woman were found deceased Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth, a man and woman were found inside a house in the 100 block of Home Avenue around 2 p.m. Thursday.

“As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives are on the scene interviewing possible witnesses and gathering information,” Pebsworth said.

KTRE will have more on this story as further information is made available.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bennett White, IV (from previous arrrest)
Tyler attorney gets jail time, must pay $29K restitution for not paying taxes
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Joshua Black is speaking to deputies before being placed under arrest.
Woman testifies Smith County constable made her ‘uncomfortable’ with texts
Van crashes into Gilmer ISD school bus
Brianna Clarisse Banks, 24
Hawkins woman sentenced to 1 year for stealing stimulus money

Latest News

Public Radio
Public Radio Comes To East Texas
Tyler ISD Embraces Hispanic Heritage
Tyler ISD Embraces Hispanic Heritage
Gregg County Sheriff Facebook
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Facebook
9-16-21 6PM News Part 3
9-16-21 6PM News Part 3
Marion County Anti Mandate
Marion County Anti Mandate