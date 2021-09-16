East Texas Now Business Break
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office locked out of public Facebook page

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A main information avenue for an East Texas sheriffs office is locked out over an odd reason.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office operates a Facebook public information page called a “ghost page”. Created so that anyone with the department can use it. But according to Lieutenant Josh Tubb, Facebook has locked the page citing only the originator of the page can access it. Problem: that person doesn’t exist.

WEBXTRA: Gregg County Sheriff's Office locked out of public Facebook page
204 captive-raised hatchlings were just released into the wild
