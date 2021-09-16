East Texas Ag News: Home grown fruit seminar set for Tuesday Sept. 21

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An evening seminar covering the how-to’s of home fruit production will be held at the Angelina County Extension Office this Tuesday, Sept. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Many a home gardener dreams of fresh peaches, plums, apples, figs, and more gathered off fruit trees in their yard. The reality is that it can be difficult to reach a full harvest annually given our soils, pests, and weather patterns. This seminar will cover what it takes to grow the traditional and some non-traditional fruit that many want to produce.

One of the biggest challenges that homeowners face is finding the right place in their landscape to grow fruit. While our area has its challenges with soil and disease pressure, there is almost always a couple of options of fruit varieties that one can grow. True, some of the more popular varieties of fruit species, such as peaches, need well-drained soil and extensive pruning and pest control. Others, such as figs, can be found or grown in almost any landscape.

Too many folks overlook the native grapes and mayhaw that can be grown here. The seminar will discuss varieties in management requirements for successful fruit crops from these native plants. Native muscadines can be found growing along nearly any county road and are abundant around the county. Some of the commercially available varieties have much larger fruit and offer the chance for a large annual harvest.

There are even mayhaw varieties that are named and available for purchase. Homeowners simply need to find the right spot in their yard to plant these to see them produce each year. Louisiana has a Mayhaw Growers Association that provides an abundance of information that commercial growers and homeowners alike can utilize.

New favorites such as citrus, will be highlighted. Though many were frozen to the ground in the winter storm last February, several citrus varieties have proven resilient and a sustainable part of the home fruit orchard.

Additionally, some old forgotten fruits, such as pomegranates, will be covered in the seminar. Pomegranates are one of the options for home fruit production that many overlook. They don’t require an abundance of space and are relatively pest-free when compared to some more traditional fruit tree options.

Participants will learn about the best varieties of peaches, plums, persimmons, blackberries, blueberries, muscadines, mayhaw and more at this event.

There is no need to pre-register. This seminar is free to the public. Handouts and materials will be provided. The Angelina County Extension office is located on South Loop 287 at 2201 S. Medford Dr, between Café Del Rio and the Farmers Market. For more information please call 936-634-6414 ext. 2 or e-mail cw-sims@tamu.edu .

